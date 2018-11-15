Quantcast

 

MLW News: MLW TV Preempted This Week, Tom Lawlor Injury Note, Company Signs Ace Romero

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
LW: Intimidation Games MLW Logo Major League Wrestling Battle Riot Fusion TV

– MLW Fusion TV will be preempted this Friday on BeIN Sports but will air exclusively this week on YouTube. BeIN Sports will then air a two-hour block next week with two episodes in order to catch up.

– Tom Lawlor ended up with some splinters in his leg and knee after breaking Sami Callihan’s baseball bat over his knee in Chicago this past Thursday.

– Ace Romero has officially signed with the company

Credit: Pwinsider.com

