MLW vs. AAA Super Series Announced For Next Week
Major League Wrestling has announced a MLW vs. AAA super series that begins next week (March 13) in Tijuana, Mexico. Here’s the press release:
TIJUANA, MEXICO — Major League Wrestling and AAA Lucha Libre today announced the AAA vs. MLW Super Series card for March 13 in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.
The AAA vs. MLW Super Series will emanate from the historic Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez. Tickets can be purchased at http://boletos.taquillaexpress.com/eventos.
“I want to thank Dorian Roldan and Konnan along with their great team for pursuing what we collectively hope is the first of many super series with Mexico’s definitive Lucha Libre organization, AAA,” MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer said.
The card will feature top ranked MLW wrestlers and represents the first-time MLW has united with AAA to present a co-promoted event.
Main Event:
Los Parks vs. Psycho Clown, Psicosis and Niño Hamburguesa
AAA Trios Tag Team Title Match:
Hijo del Vikingo, Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Injustice
MLW National Openweight Title Match:
Alex Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid
Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Dominic Garrini) vs. Xtreme Tigre & Puma King
Tijuana Street Fight
Savio Vega & Mance Warner vs. Pagano & Mortiz
Hart Foundation vs. Texano Jr. & Rey Escorpión
Poder de Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick and Rayo Star
Also scheduled to compete: Richard Holliday, Chessman, Averno and more!
This collaboration between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport.
It is MLW’s mission that these efforts present dream matches, easily accessible high quality content and advancements in the sport.
