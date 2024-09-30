wrestling / News

Mojo Rawley and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mojo Rawley Wrestlemania 24/7 Championship Image Credit: WWE

Dean Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, and his wife Grace have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in November. The pair were married in October 2022.

