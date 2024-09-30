wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley and Wife Are Expecting Their First Child
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
Dean Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, and his wife Grace have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in November. The pair were married in October 2022.
