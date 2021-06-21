wrestling / News

Mojo Rawley Has A Role In New Snake Eyes Movie, Appears In Latest Trailer

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mojo Rawley WWE

A new trailer has dropped for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and it features none other than the former Mojo Rawley, Dean Muhtadi, in a fight scene. He can be seen in the opening clip fighting Snake Eyes himself, played by Henry Goulding. The film arrives in theaters on July 23.

Rawley was released from WWE back in April after being absent from WWE TV for months.

