Mojo Rawley Teases That You Will See the ‘Real’ Him in ’10 Days’

– Former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley) posted a tweet yesterday, teasing that you will see the real him in just 10 days. You can view his tweet below.

He wrote, “10 days until you get me. The real me. The version of me I’ve been so reeeeaaadddy to share with y’all for a decade. #StartTheCountdown!!!!!”

WWE confirmed Rawley’s release last month.