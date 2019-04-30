WWE News: Mojo Rawley Asks About Looking Into a Mirror, Dana Brooke Is Ready to Capitalize on MITB, Shawn Daivari Celebrates Birthday

– Mojo Rawley was not on Raw this week, but he did post an interesting tweet last night during the show. You can check out that tweet below. Rawley has recently appeared in a series of “man in the mirror” vignettes.

When you look into a mirror, are you content with the face you see looking back? Truthfully, are you content? Are you doing your best to make that person better? Are you really doing your best? Or hiding behind a false sense of confidence? @WWE #RAW — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 30, 2019

– WWE released a backstage interview video with Dana Brooke after she was announced for this year’s women’s Money in the Bank match. You can check out that video below.

– WWE producer Shawn Daivari celebrates his birthday today. He turns 35 years old.