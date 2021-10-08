Mojo Rawley Loved WWE Breaking Ground, Discusses Why It Wasn’t Brought Back

Mojo Rawley was a big fan of WWE Breaking Ground, and he recently explained why the series didn’t come back for a second season. Rawley was a guest on a recent episode of Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero and talked about the 2015 reality series which looked at the WWE Performance Center and the journey of talent to make it onto TV.

“I loved it,” he said (per Fightful). “I thought it was a great look for the company, the brand, for NXT. I think the reason they stopped it is because they made other shows off of that. I was told, Dana Brooke was told this too, we did a ride-along segment before there was Ride Along, and we were told that we were the inspiration for that. They thought the interactions and the concept was a good idea, so they made a show off it. Who knows, people blow a lot of smoke, but that’s one example of little concepts they took and made it into bigger shows. I figured that was the reason why.”

The series ran for 10 episodes and featured Rawley along with some other future WWE stars.