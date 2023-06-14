Mojo Rawley Would Have Preferred Matt Cardona’s Current Gimmick Over Zack Ryder In The Hype Bros

In an interview with You Know I’m Right (via Fightful), Mojo Rawley spoke about Matt Cardona’s current character on the independent scene and why that would have been better for their team. The two teamed in WWE as the Hype Bros back when Cardona was Zack Ryder.

Rawley said: “You better believe that if we’re bringing this thing back, it’s not to team with each other. We did that dance we bought a very publicly stated, ‘Look, we were given that job. We tried to do the best we could with that job.’ When it comes to wrestling, Matt and I see everything just totally opposite, which made for some fun at one point. I’m sure we could have done a lot more with them that we didn’t actually get to present to the fans. Yeah, if we wrestle again, it will absolutely be against each other. Matt’s done some incredible things in his career. Honestly, I think he’s hotter now than he ever has been, and it’s a testament to what he’s been willing to do, being able to control his own schedule and how hard he’s been working. I think this is the best Matt Cardona there’s ever been. I think Matt Cardona would kick the crap out of Zack Ryder. I think the attitude that he has now and everything he’s doing would have been great with The Hype Bros. We could have really done something cool with that, being able to tap into this whole mean streak and different side. Obviously, a lot of the things he’s doing now, he couldn’t have done, but maybe that’s what makes it so good, too.“