Molly Holly Says She Prefers Backstage Role To Wrestling on Camera

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Molly Holly said that she likely wouldn’t return for one more match as she prefers having a backstage role. Her last in-ring action of any kind was the 2022 Royal Rumble, where she was in the match for twenty seconds.

She said: “I always say, ‘if the price is right.’ No, I feel very complete in my television career. I feel I’ve accomplished everything I’ve wanted to. I don’t think there is anything I could do now that would be better than what I did when I was in my 20s. Some people are born to be a star and have show business in their blood, I really don’t. I love being backstage. I don’t feel the urge to be on TV. I did agree to get beat up by Nikki ASH at the Rumble last year. However, just those 30 seconds of action hurt so bad. She did everything very safe, it wasn’t her skill level, it was just I’m not conditioned to that. I got back to my hotel and felt I was in a car accident, just sitting on my bed and not knowing what day of the week it was. It was rough. Although I will do it if the circumstances are right, and I joke that if the payout is right, but really, I just prefer not to be on camera.“