Montez Ford Reveals His Desired Singles Matchups in WWE

– During a recent interview with The Five Count, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed potential singles matches he’d like in WWE, including LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Jey Uso. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Montez Ford on who he’d like to work with in WWE: “I’d like to do a frog splash to Bianca Belair. I think she fairly deserves it. But no, I would definitely love to work with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, the Usos, because we’ve never physically pinned the Usos. We’ve gotten wins over them, but there’s never been any physical pins. Definitely would love to work with…”

On who he wants to face in singles: “Individually, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and a whole host of others. That’s a good thing about us now. We’re going into this new phase of dealing with everything. Definitely, I feel like one that would be one for the ages would be Jey Uso, between myself and Jey Uso.”

The Street Profits’ tag team title contest against The Motor City Machine Guns last week on SmackDown ended in a no contest after Tommaso Ciampa interfered and attacked both teams.