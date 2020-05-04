Moose on Which Former WWE Stars He’d Like to See in Impact, Paying Tribute to Ultimate Warrior

Moose spoke with Wrestling Epicenter and discussed which newly-released WWE stars he’d like to see come to Impact, his Ultimate Warrior tribute at Rebellion and more. You can see highlights and the full audio below:

On what bringing back the TNA World Title means for Impact: “It means that TNA Wrestling is back alive and well again. I did what no TNA Champion has ever done. I’ve revived a dead company!”

On paying tribute to Ultimate Warrior with his gear at Rebellion: “Ultimate Warrior was, is a guy that I always looked up to as a kid. He is a guy I always wanted to be like. Last pay per view, I did something for “Macho Man” Randy Savage. So, I thought this time I would do something for my second favorite professional wrestler as a kid.”

On if being the “Real World Champion” could tease a Ric Flair tribute from him next: “We’ll see what happens. I know that I have the TNA World Title. I know that I am the real World Champion and I have the number one championship in the company.”

On if performing in the empty arena for the recent Rebellion & Impact tapings was a challenge: “It is definitely tougher. You don’t get the adrenaline rush from the fans. But, it is something we’re going to get used to as we continue to do it.”

On possibly having a unification match between his TNA World Title and Tessa’s Impact World Title: “I mean, that is always possible. But, I’m not actively going after her title. Her title is a second rate title. I don’t care too much for it. So, the only way there will be a unification is if she feels she wants a shot at my title.”

On what TNA originals he’s faced impressed him most: “Kid Kash. He still has it. I actually was on YouTube watching stuff that he’s done and I was amazed. Seeing him the night that I wrestled him, he could still go!”

On making short work of Kash in their match: “Oh, real short work. I’m a legend. I am Moose. I’m a wrestling God!”

On if he thinks Impact will revisit TNA There’s No Place Like Home when life returns to normal: “For sure, I hope we revisit it when the Coronavirus is over. I think it was going to be one of our best shows of the year. It is sad it had to be cancelled. But, I have faith that we’ll have that show and it will be great.”

On what recently released WWE talent he’d like to see in Impact Wrestling: “There’s a bunch of them. Eric Young, Doc Gallows, EC3! Like they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. I know we can find spots for all those guys if everything goes right.”

On how he feels about wrestling being called “fake” by other 2 sport athletes recently: “I wouldn’t call wrestling fake. I don’t know how to describe it. I come from pro football which is a little more intense. But, there have been times I’ve come back from matches and I’ve felt like I’ve just played a full football game. It is definitely not fake. Fake is not the right word to use. It is a physical sport. People have died from it in the ring taking a move wrong. I heard what Ronda Rousey said. To a point, Ronda does have a point. You can’t fight MMA every Monday, Tuesday, or Friday – Whenever your show is. You have to spread it out a little bit because their mortality would be a lot lower than it is. I understand the point she’s making. But, I wouldn’t say it is fake. We’ve all seen guys get hurt, suffer concussions, and career ending injuries. So, for her to say it is fake is just a slap in the face to the guys who do it, you know?”