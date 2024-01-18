Moose Reflects On Winning TNA World Title, What It Means To Him

Moose won the TNA World Championship at Hard to Kill over the weekend, and he recently weighed in on what the win means to him. The TNA star defeated Alex Shelley at the show to capture the championship, his second reign with the title. He spoke with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture and talked about his win; you can see some highlights below courtesy of Fightful:

On what it meant to win the title at Hard to Kill: “It feels great. It’s rare in people’s careers when the second title reign is more memorable than the first one. Usually, when you ask people the most memorable title they’ve won, it’s usually the first title they’ve ever won. In this case, for me, it’s the second title run. Nothing against Josh [Alexander], he’s a great athlete and great professional, probably one of the greatest out there, but if you look at the way I won it against Josh versus how I won it this past weekend, we’re going into a rebrand with probably the biggest moment in TNA history, switching from IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA.”

On why the title win is more memorable this time around: “Second, it was the biggest crowd we’ve performed in front of in the last eight to ten years, over 2,000 people, and I was in the main event of our first-ever pay-per-view of the rebrand, and then winning it. It’s rare the second time is bigger than the first one, and for me, the second round was definitely more memorable and bigger than the first time I won the title. It’s a special feeling. Especially, out of all the great talent we have in our locker room, they chose me to be the guy to start the new era of TNA. That means a lot to me, personally. I’m happy I stayed in TNA.”