– TNA is back, and the promotion has a new World Champion. Moose cashed in his Feast or Fired title shot at tonight’s Hard to Kill event, which marked the return of the TNA brand. However, Moose wasn’t able to celebrate very long, as he was attacked by the newly signed Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler), who spoiled the party for the new champ.

This is Moose’s second reign as world champion, though it’s his first TNA World Title win under the brand’s revival. In 2020, he did unofficially declare himself as the TNA World Title. However, that belt was later unified with the Impact World Championship, which then reverted back to the TNA World Title this month. Alex Shelley was the last World Champion under the Impact branding, holding the belt for 218 days. Basically, Moose is a two-time world champion under the Impact/TNA Wrestling banner, but if you want to count that unofficial title reign, he’s a three-time world champion.

It now looks like Nic Nemeth, a former WWE World Heavyweight and NXT World Champion, has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. He exited WWE following his release from the company last September.

TNA Hard to Kill was broadcast live tonight on pay-per-view. It was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out some highlights and clips from the world title match below: