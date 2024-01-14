wrestling / News
Moose Captures TNA World Title at Hard to Kill, Attacked Post-Match by Nic Nemeth
– TNA is back, and the promotion has a new World Champion. Moose cashed in his Feast or Fired title shot at tonight’s Hard to Kill event, which marked the return of the TNA brand. However, Moose wasn’t able to celebrate very long, as he was attacked by the newly signed Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler), who spoiled the party for the new champ.
This is Moose’s second reign as world champion, though it’s his first TNA World Title win under the brand’s revival. In 2020, he did unofficially declare himself as the TNA World Title. However, that belt was later unified with the Impact World Championship, which then reverted back to the TNA World Title this month. Alex Shelley was the last World Champion under the Impact branding, holding the belt for 218 days. Basically, Moose is a two-time world champion under the Impact/TNA Wrestling banner, but if you want to count that unofficial title reign, he’s a three-time world champion.
It now looks like Nic Nemeth, a former WWE World Heavyweight and NXT World Champion, has officially signed with TNA Wrestling. He exited WWE following his release from the company last September.
TNA Hard to Kill was broadcast live tonight on pay-per-view. It was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out some highlights and clips from the world title match below:
The moment has arrived for the first Main Event of TNA's new era! @TheMooseNation goes head-to-head with @AlexShelley313 for the TNA World Championship RIGHT NOW at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/QiT5jdpq78
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@AlexShelley313 just felt the impact of a MASSIVE dropkick from @TheMooseNation! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/j9xYMRV9yN
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@AlexShelley313 just felt the impact of a MASSIVE dropkick from @TheMooseNation! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/j9xYMRV9yN
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@AlexShelley313 and @TheMooseNation are unleashing a barrage of strikes on each other! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/UrOgKbeE5k
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@AlexShelley313 turns the tables with a DDT that takes @TheMooseNation down! #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/NUUO3ssnTF
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@NicTNemeth is at #HardToKill! pic.twitter.com/RevwToF5tD
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA World Champion!@TheMooseNation #HardToKill pic.twitter.com/Weq2wQpvVl
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
NIC NEMETH IS HERE AT #TNAWrestling #HardToKill!!!
👉 https://t.co/zYJVNGEpER pic.twitter.com/7wkerAztR8
— TrillerTV powered by FITE (@FiteTV) January 14, 2024