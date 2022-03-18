wrestling / News
Impact News: Moose Visits Josh Alexander’s Home On Impact Wrestling, This Week’s Before the Impact
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
– Moose went to Josh Alexander’s home in order to deliver the contract for their title match on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The final segment of tonight’s show and gave the contract to Alexander’s wife, as Alexander was competing in the main event of the show. You can see a clip from the segment below:
We off the air with @TheMooseNation showing up to @Walking_Weapon's home!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/l8PJ15iEy6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2022
– Impact released the full episode of this week’s Before the Impact, which you can see below:
