Impact News: Moose Visits Josh Alexander’s Home On Impact Wrestling, This Week’s Before the Impact

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Moose went to Josh Alexander’s home in order to deliver the contract for their title match on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The final segment of tonight’s show and gave the contract to Alexander’s wife, as Alexander was competing in the main event of the show. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Impact released the full episode of this week’s Before the Impact, which you can see below:

