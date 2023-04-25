– As previously reported, AEW’s CM Punk reportedly turned up backstage at WWE Raw last night and was reportedly visiting the show, which was held in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported more details on what took place during today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that CM Punk flew from Florida to Chicago on a plane with a lot of the WWE talent ahead of Raw. Additionally, Alvarez stated that Punk showed up and talked to people for about 20-25 minutes, including as noted, Triple H, before being asked to leave the show.

It’s unknown why CM Punk visited the show last night. Alvarez noted that people within both WWE and AEW were surprised by Punk visiting the show last night. Meltzer also stated that the feeling within WWE was that Punk was at the show last night because Punk wants back into WWE.

Punk is reportedly still under contract with AEW. Additionally, this incident occurs right before AEW is expected to soon announce the return of CM Punk to the company, along with what’s believed to be a new Saturday show, which is expected to host the return of Punk to the company. The event with Punk’s return is expected to take place on June 17 in Chicago at the United Center.