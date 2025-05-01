wrestling / News

More Backstage Details on Josh Mathews Working in AEW

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Josh Mathews GFW Impact Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, former TNA broadcaster and staffer Josh Mathews recently began working in AEW, alongside his wife Madison Rayne. According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), the former TNA and WWE broadcaster was recently seen working in AEW’s production trucks, helping to facilitate information between AEW’s production team and the producers and agents for matches.

Mathews’ wife, Madison Rayne, has also been working backstage in AEW since August 2022.

