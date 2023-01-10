More On Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale

A new report has additional details on the reaction backstage in WWE to Vince McMahon’s return. PWInsider has spoken with several people in the company since McMahon made his return to the Board of Directors. The site notes that they can’t say it is unanimous, several people have been less than happy with the idea of McMahon returning. One person referenced the return as “The T-Rex getting out of the pen.”

The site notes that there is a fear in WWE that the improvement in morale and backstage culture will revert if McMahon is more involved in the creative and day-to-day aspects of the business. McMahon has said that the management will not change, though it has been noted that there are those backstage who don’t trust what he says.

Some in the company have noted one positive: McMahon’s return has driven the stock price up due to the expectations that a sale is on the table, and many as company employees were able to buy stock at a lower price. As such, they are able to make a nice profit if they do sell. Others in the company are concerned about what the company will look like if it sells, particularly if a large company buys them as it could very possibly result in cuts to various department to avoid redundancies.

The site notes that the overall feel is one of “worry and a feeling of unease,” because no one knows what is going to come next from either McMahon or WWE itself.