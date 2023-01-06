More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE

PWInsider has a new report sharing additional information gained from investigation of Vince McMahon’s forcible return to the board of WWE. All of their sources have universally commented how tumultuous the situation at WWE has been over the past 24 hours. It seems as though there was an academic acknowledgement that Vince’s return could potentially happen but many did not anticipate that it actually would manifest.

The most recent episode of The Lightshed Podcast offered a theory that UFC’s parent company William Morris Endeavor could possibly be a candidate for purchasing WWE, but would only attempt to do so pending McMahon’s direct involvement. You can listen to the full episode for additional information below.

Comcast, as the owner of NBC Universal, is also a leading name for many individuals in the running for eventual acquisition of WWE, especially considering the tenure of the relationship between the two companies.

PWInsider also indicates no hints of McMahon being present in Memphis as the company prepares SmackDown tapings for tonight. As of 12:45 PM, PWInsider had confirmation that McMahon was not present at WWE HQ in Titan Towers today.

Board member Manjit Singh’s resignation has been seen as the “least shocking move” of the day. The former Sony executive had a reputation for being extremely “by the books” and displayed strong support of diligent investigations into all allegations against McMahon this past summer. Jeffrey R. Speed, another now-removed board member, had also been part of the investigation. Now-former board member JoEllen Lyons Dillon, on the other hand, joined the Board in the post-investigation era and was uninvolved in those proceedings.

The previously reported 3:30 employee meeting has been designated for company employees and talent participation has not been requested.