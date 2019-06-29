More Detailed WWE Results from Tokyo, Japan 06.29.19: Rollins, Styles, and Strowman vs. Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley

WWE results from their second event this weekend in Tokyo, Japan at Ryogoku Kokugikan (Sumo Hall) on 6/29/19 from Tomi Yamada and Wrestling With Demons.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch won a 3-Way over Asuka and Alexa Bliss by pinning Bliss after a flying legdrop.

A really good match but a typical 3-Way where someone stays on the outside for a few minutes until it’s their time to come in again.

Bliss was on the outside and pulled Asuka out of the ring. She and Lynch did a fast and repetitive rolling inside cradle spot to the delight of the crowd. Lynch acted dizzy when it was over and took a wild swing at the referee thinking he was Bliss but she didn’t hit him.

Asuka used Bliss as a unwillingly springboard to dropkick Lynch in the corner.

Asuka gave Lynch a running bulldog out of the corner and clotheslined Bliss down at the same time. Lynch rolls out of the ring leaving Bliss and Asuka one on one.

Bliss slaps Asuka then runs out of the ring in fear. Asuka chases her around ringside for a couple of go rounds.

Bliss runs back in the ring and Asuka follows. Bliss misses with a wild clothesline. Asuka goes for a kick to the head but Bliss drops to her knees and covers her head to block it in comedy fashion. Asuka waits for Bliss to get back up and finally connects with the kick.

Asuka tried to go for the hip attack on Bliss against the ropes but Bliss moved out of the way and Asuka hit Lynch instead while Lynch was trying to get back in the ring. It knocked her to back to the floor.

Asuka looked over the top rope to see what happened to Lynch, and when she turned around, Bliss hit her with the Bliss Slap.

Bliss was bleeding on the forehead and the referee put on the white gloves.

A chin lock applied by Bliss to Asuka. Lynch tried to once again get back in the ring but Bliss shoves Asuka into her. Lynch is sent back down to the outside ground.

Bliss gets a series of two counts on Asuka. She argues with the referee then pouts on the mat as the crowd laughs.

Finally, Lynch is able to get back in the ring and she clotheslines Bliss and Asuka down.

Lynch sandwiches them both into the corner and gives them both a springing kick each. Bliss is sent to the outside.

Asuka grabs Lynch into an armbar submission as Lynch comes off the ropes. Lynch is able roll over to turn it into a pin cover for two.

Bliss back in and wildly charges Lynch in the corner and gets a sunset flip on Lynch. Asuka breaks up the pin with a dropkick to Bliss. That sends Bliss out of the ring again.

Lynch tried to go high risk but Bliss pulled her off the top rope and Lynch goes to the outside yet again.

Asuka gets Bliss in the Asuka Lock but The Iiconics immediately run in and attack Asuka. Since it’s a 3-Way it’s No DQ Rules.

Kairi Sane came in to try to help Asuka but Royce and Kay dumped her to the outside too.

Lynch came back in the ring and gave The Iiconics a double bulldog.

A little more back and forth between Bliss and Lynch before the finish.

After the match, Asuka and Sane challenged The Iiconics to yet another match.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins quickly to earn a Raw Tag Titles shot.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson when Wilder held one of The Good Brother’s legs down for Dawson to get the pin.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Triple H beat Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode when Nakamura pinned Roode after the Kinshasa as HHH pedigreed Joe.

Asuka and Kairi Sane beat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay when Asuka submitted Kay to the Asuka Lock in another non-title match. Looks like their title match will happen in America depending on WWE’s inconsistencies with storylines.

U.S. Champion Ricochet pinned Cesaro after the two countered several moves of the other.

WWE Champion Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Braun Strowman beat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley when Corbin was pinned after Style’s phenomenal forearm and Rollins’ Curb Stomp.