More Details On Decision To Hold AEW Revolution In Orlando
December 10, 2021
As previously reported, AEW announced that their Revolution PPV will happen on March 6 in Orlando at the Additional Financial Arena. The venue will hold three events, including Rampage on March 4 and a FanFest on March 5.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW wanted the Amway Center but were unable to secure the venue for all three days. The decision was made that it would be more cost-effective to run them all in the same building. However, the Additional Financial Arena only holds around 6,500, far less than the Amway Center. It is believed that the show will sell out with a high secondary market ticket price. Tickets go on sale on December 17.
