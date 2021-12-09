Date & Location Set For AEW Revolution 2022

AEW has announced the date and location for next year’s AEW Revolution. The company announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that the PPV will take place on March 6th in Orlando, Florida.

The weekend will feature three events: AEW Rampage on March 4th, an AEW FanFest on March 5th, and then Revolution, which is their first PPV of 2022. Matches have yet to be announced for the show.