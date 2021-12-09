wrestling / News
Date & Location Set For AEW Revolution 2022
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced the date and location for next year’s AEW Revolution. The company announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that the PPV will take place on March 6th in Orlando, Florida.
The weekend will feature three events: AEW Rampage on March 4th, an AEW FanFest on March 5th, and then Revolution, which is their first PPV of 2022. Matches have yet to be announced for the show.
#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL at @AdditionFiArena! Join us for an #AEW Weekend Spectacular:
3/4 – #AEWRampage
3/5 – #AEWFanFest
3/6 – #AEWRevolution
Tix on sale Dec. 17 at 10 am ET & limited combo offers will be available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FAyY29Sl7D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair