More Details On NJPW Safety Measures At Recent Shows

NJPW made its return last month with the New Japan Cup, which is still ongoing with the finals set for July 11. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the safety measures being implemented at the shows to protect the wrestlers and staff.

The talent have to have temperature checks two times a day and keep a log of every person they had contact with between the tests. They are tested constantly. Locker rooms are zoned and have staggered entry. Employees have to limit the amount of conversations they have. The buffet-style catering section is gone, and instead NJPW brings in containers of food and drink with the names of the individual on them. The ring and ringside area are disinfected between matches.