More Details On WWE-AJPW Relationship, WWE More Open To Working With Other Companies

As previously reported, WWE is believed to be looking into working with more Japanese companies, with their AJPW collaboration as ‘step one’. WWE sent Charlie Dempsey to All Japan for a recent show and Katsuhiko Nakajima hinted at defending his Triple Crown in WWE.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the partnership between AJPW and WWE was well under way, as a deal was made between the promotions. He added, however, there are some in AJPW who aren’t sure about the arrangement.

Fightful Select adds that the deal is more of a “wait and see” situation, but the feeling is positive. WWE has been more relaxed on working with other companies after Nick Khan gained control. While he wasn’t credited directly, the timeline suggests the two are related. AJPW was said to be happy with Charlie Dempsey’s performance and thought he was a great choice from WWE. NXT sources said Dempsey was treated well. Dempsey has wrestled several matches on the main roster, including against Dexter Lumis, Duke Hudson and Shelton Benjamin, so WWE could assess him.

As for other Japanese promotions, particularly STARDOM, WWE sources said there was no deal and they hadn’t heard of any talks between the two. Several said that WWE was in a “new era” and there were more possibilities now than before.

WWE has been interested in working with NJPW for some time, although sources in both companies don’t think it’s likely to happen. This is primarily due to New Japan’s relationship with AEW. However, with new people in charge of both WWE and NJPW, it’s more likely than it had been. Vince McMahon was the one who usually put a stop to any potential collaboration in the past. Rocky Romero talked with Nick Khan years ago but nothing came of it.