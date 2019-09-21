More Footage of Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt From Last Night’s WWE Live Event

As we reported reported earlier today, WWE held a live event last night in Calgary with Seth Rollins defending the Universal title against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the main event. It ended on a disqualification when Wyatt got the mandible claw on Rollins, but refused to let it go when Rollins was in the corner, even after the referee used his five count. After the match, Rollins kept hitting The Fiend with superkicks and stomps, but Wyatt kept getting up. After finally putting him down, Rollins celebrated with the belt. He then went to check on Wyatt only to get the mandible claw locked on him again. You can see extended footage from the match below.