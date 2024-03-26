More On Kosha Irby Being Named AEW COO

A new report has some additional details on Kosha Irby being named the COO of AEW. As reported earlier today, the company announced that Kirby has joined the company as their Chief Operating Officer. Fightful Select reports that Irby has been with the company for the last couple of months and has been making changes since January.

Kirby reportedly took over many of the responsibilities that Rafael Morffi, who left AEW in December, had been doing. AEW had many cities already booked and advertised into March and AEW kept all of them as opposed to changing them to more favorable locations from a financial standpoint. There were several Canadian dates already set as well. Some of AEW’s April dates had not been revealed when March began and the site reports that some of them were still in discussion as of mid-to-late February.

Irby is said to have a very different approach than what Morffi had and that many in AEW were excited about the move. There’s been unanimous praise for Irby so far, and he has brought a new approach that has made logistics and streamlining locations of event more efficient than previously.