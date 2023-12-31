Tony Khan Confirms Rafael Morffi Has Exited AEW

Tony Khan confirmed at last night’s post-AEW Worlds End media scrum that Rafael Morffi is leaving the company. It was reported last week that Morffi, the company’s Vice President of Live Events/Touring, as departing after Worlds End and will be working as a senior executive at the Barclays Center, near where he lives. During last night’s post-show presser, Khan confirmed that Morffi was departing.

“What a way to finish your five-year run in AEW with a sell out,” Khan said (per Fightful), “Rafael Morffi, who has been our head of live events for five years. He left on the highest of high notes with a home town sell out in New York. He’s been a huge part of AEW too.”

He continued, “Whether it was New York or all across the world, Raf has been a huge part of the growth of AEW from day one and for five years I’ve been lucky to work beside Rafael and he’s taken on a new position outside of pro wrestling as another great venue, and they’ll be very fortunate to have him. I’ll miss him very much, we all will.”

Morffi posted to Twitter after the PPV to write:

“Thank you @TonyKhan @AEW talent, staff. I’ll forever remember my time at #AEW fondly. 2024 will be the start of a new era in my professional career. Been blessed with a wonderful opportunity. Excited to start this new journey & challenge soon. Happy New Year-stay safe & sound!”