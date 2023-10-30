More Matches Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

NJPW has announced an updated card for November’s Lonestar Shootout with several matches added. The company announced the following updated lineup for the November 10th show following Saturday’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Satoshi Kojima

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Trent Beretta

* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mike Bailey

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Mistico vs. TJP

* Toru Yano vs. Joey Janela