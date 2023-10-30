wrestling / News
More Matches Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout
NJPW has announced an updated card for November’s Lonestar Shootout with several matches added. The company announced the following updated lineup for the November 10th show following Saturday’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Satoshi Kojima
* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Trent Beretta
* NJPW World TV Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mike Bailey
* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Mistico vs. TJP
* Toru Yano vs. Joey Janela
HUGE matches are set for Lonestar Shootout November 10!
NJPW World TV title
Zack Sabre Jr. vs Mike Bailey!
NEVER Openweight
Shingo Takagi vs Trent Beretta!
IWGP Women's
Mayu Iwatani vs Stephanie Vaquer!
TIX: https://t.co/56uTaH4VrR#njlonestar pic.twitter.com/9Yhcq6m8Qo
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Alex Hammerstone Confirms That He’s Asked For His MLW Release
- Kurt Angle Ranks His Top Three Favorite Wrestlers To Work With, Talks Eddie Guerrero Chemistry
- Arn Anderson Knew Steve Austin Had Top Guy Status From The Beginning, Talks Paul Roma Split
- Jon Moxley On How His Career Would Have Gone If AEW Never Existed