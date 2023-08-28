More On Possible Mercedes Mone Debut in AEW

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone was shown in the audience at AEW All In, although Tony Khan noted that she won’t be wrestling any time soon as she’s not cleared. However, PWInsider reports that AEW believes that Mone will come in for appearances once she is able to. The reason she was shot in the crowd yesterday was because she is still moving around with a heavy walking boot and they didn’t want to show it.

The belief is that Mone would have debuted at the Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite in Boston if she wasn’t injured at a NJPW event just before.