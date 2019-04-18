wrestling / News
More Notes on Superstar Shakeup: Cancelled Plans For Tag Team, New House Show Main Event Plans
The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more notes on the Superstar Shakeup and how it effects plans past and present for the WWE.
– The current plan for house show main events once the roster changes go into effects include Roman Reigns vs. Elias on the Smackdown side. On the RAW side, the main events will feature Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.
– With Chad Gable going to Smackdown, it splits up his tag team with Bobby Roode. WWE had been teasing a split between the team and had reportedly planned Roode turning heel on Gable, but now obviously those plans have been dropped. It remains to be seen what happens with Roode now.
– As we’ve seen, Becky Lynch will appear on both shows, as will the IIconics. When Lynch loses one of her belts, she will become exclusive to the brand of the belt she still has.
