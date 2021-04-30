More On Drake Wuertz’ Alleged Suspension, He Worked Maskless Prior To Last NXT COVID Outbreak

It was reported earlier this week that Drake Wuertz was rumored to be suspended earlier this year and has drawn significant heat for his anti-mask comments and beliefs in conspiracy theories. While there were rumors he was suspended, he was still working in WWE as recently as yesterday.

During the last NXT outbreak, Wuertz was one of the people who worked on the new rings without wearing a mask. He was then sent home (as were others) because of being in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not believed that he tested positive himself. He wasn’t suspended and was paid for the two weeks he was away from the job, as everyone is told to quarantine because of contact tracing.