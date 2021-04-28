Backstage Update on Drake Wuertz Being Suspended by WWE, Concerns Over His Anti-Mask Comments & Radical Beliefs

– According to a report by Fightful Select, WWE referee Drake Wuertz was suspended earlier this and has had his job duties released in recent moments. Previously, Wuertz served as the head referee in NXT. That role currently belongs to Darryl Sharma.

After WWE suspended Wuertz earlier this year, he was for a “short period of time” not allowed to reenter the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE officials were reportedly “horrified” after reading an article by David Bixenspan on Wuertz that was published last November titled, “WWE appears to have a Drake Wuertz problem.” The article spotlights Wuertz’s alleged support for far-right wing groups and baseless Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

Issues with Wuertz were reportedly compounded after he spoke at a County Commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, April 25. During the meeting, Wuertz claimed that COVID-19 mask mandates make it easier for child sex traffickers to target children. Footage of Wuertz appearing at the meeting and his comments regarding mask mandates are available below.

Additionally, Fightful’s report noted that after he was allowed to return to the CWC, Wuertz appeared to have “subdued many mannerisms” that were said to have been causing him “substantial heat” with many individuals at the WWE Performance Center.

According to sources in NXT that Fightful spoke to, they are surprised that Wuertz still has a job at WWE. There is also fear among these sources that Wuertz’s radical beliefs may have actually assisted in his not being fired from the company.

The report also notes that Wuertz was considered for a timekeeper role in NXT, but that spot was later given to Scott Armstrong, who had previously been under furlough from the company. WWE Hall of Famer Brian James (aka Scott’s brother, Road Dogg) was reportedly “instrumental” in getting Scott Armstrong back into WWE. A backup timekeeping position, which would also potentially evolving timing matches for 205 Live, was not offered to Wuertz.

You can view a video of the Seminole County Board of Commissioners meeting below. Babyface v. Heel writer David Bixenspan also released a shorter clip of Wuertz speaking via Zoom at the meeting. In the meeting, Wuertz also called for the resignation of emergency manager Alan Harris.

You can also read a transcript of a portion of Wuertz’s anti-mask comments made during the meeting below (h/t POST Wrestling):

“My name is Drake Wuertz, I’m a resident of Altamont Springs. I’m a husband, I’m a father of three, I’m a volunteer in our community and I’m a leader committed to the find the evil of human trafficking and child exploitation. Thank you commissioner (Amy) Lockhart for bringing this issue to a vote, you have a backbone, you have common sense, and your courage will be rewarded. I’m proud to live in Seminole County, I’m proud of the values that our county stands on. However, the draconian measures, the micro-tyranny, and overall harm to our children that this commission has allowed by continuing this mask mandate is inexcusable. When the science has come out suggesting that masks are harmful and ineffective than originally thought you chose to continue forcing citizens to wear them. My family and many others, we simply do not comply. We recognize tyranny and we know when to push back against it. We know our rights do not come from the local government; our rights come from Almighty God. God gave we the people inalienable rights and we entrust you as our elected commissions and our elected officials to protect those rights. I’d also like to remind you all that all five of you’re are Republicans. Real Republicans defend liberty at all levels, you receive the vote to serve the people of Seminole County because you had an “R” next to your name on the ballot. Make no mistake, if you don’t end this nonsense and start trusting your constituents to take personal responsibility by making their own informed decisions you will not get re-elected.”