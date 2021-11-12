More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match

Both Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were among the eighteen wrestlers released from WWE last week after both had asked to be cut from the roster. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both wrestlers asked for their release after being asked to lose to Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on a September 13th episode of Main Event from Boston.

Some people in the company saw the loss as a punishment to Dorado, who was booked to lose the fall. Usually it’s Metalik that takes the pinfall in losses. The team was also set to lose to a team that WWE had no plans for at the time. Dorado was said to be angry and asked to talk to Vince McMahon. This wasn’t seen positively by those backstage, Dorado wanting to speak to McMahon after a loss that hardly anyone would ever watch.

Dorado was the first to ask for his release. Metalik eventually agreed, as while he wanted out, he wasn’t the kind of person who would have asked. It’s believed that even if they didn’t ask, they wouldn’t have survived the latest cuts anyway. They weren’t granted their releases when they asked, but they also weren’t included in Draft plans.

While WWE initially had no plans for Garza and Carrillo, it was actually that match that saved their jobs as those who watched felt they looked good together. It led to WWE turning Carrillo heel and making them a regular team.