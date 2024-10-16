WWE News: Mr. McMahon Drops Out Of Netflix Top 10, Rating For NXT Replay on the CW, Larry the Dog Gets Plush in WWE Shop

– The docuseries Mr. McMahon, which looks at the life of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, has now dropped out of the Netflix Global Top 10. This was for the week of October 7-13, as it had less than 1.8 million views. That was the amount of views for season one of Prison Break, which had the tenth spot. However, the docuseries is still in the top ten in Canada, at #9.

– PWinsider reports that Saturday’s replay of WWE NXT on the CW drew 230,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in 18-49.

– WWE Shop now has a plush for Larry the Dog, which you can find here. Other new items include commemorative plaques for Bad Blood, a new “We Are NXT” T-shirt, a new T-shirt for the War Raiders, WrestleMania 41 clothes and more.