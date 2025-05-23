Muhammad Hassan Says He Watches Both WWE and AEW, Still Loves Wrestling

Muhammad Hassan is still a fan of wrestling and says that he watches both WWE and AEW. Hassan spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and noted in the conversation that he still does watch wrestling occasionally and that while he doesn’t watch all the time, he will put it on when he has a chance.

“I discovered on History Vault that they have access to all the WWE biographies,” Hassan said. “So if I can’t sleep at night, I’m downstairs watching. They’re really cool. The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and all these guys that I grew up idolizing and got to work with. It’s cool to kind of watch where they came from, and I’ll flip it on once in a while. I’ve seen a lot of the young talent that have come through. Their game and their craft is just so much more focused than what I remembered when I was there. It’s pretty impressive. I think a lot of it has to do with the experience and the leadership in the company, and the people who they have behind the scene like a Shawn Daivari, like a Hurricane Helms, who really know how to these guys look good, but more importantly explain to these guys what they need to do to look good and why.”

He continued, “I love that it’s on Netflix now, I can just throw on Raw. I’ll see AEW come on and I’ll watch them. I’m always entertained. I love wrestling still. I really truly do. It’s just the amount of time I have daily to watch TV is about 45 minutes before I pass out in bed and I don’t think my wife would really appreciate if I always had wrestling on. So we’re watching Only Murderers in the Building instead, it’s a great show. But I still love it and again, I really respect the talent and the progression of WWE. It’s just been an amazing thing to watch.”

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring next week will focus on Hassan’s time in WWE.