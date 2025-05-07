Murder Trial Against Billy Jack Haynes To Start In December

Billy Jack Haynes will go on trial for the murder of his wife in December. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus and Northwest wrestling legend was charged with second degree and unlawful use of weapon in connection to the death of his wife Jan Becraft last year. Last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring focused on Haynes’ story and noted that his trial on the charges will begin this December.

Haynes is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland and in the episode, he claimed that he killed Becraft, who was suffering from dementia, in an act of mercy and that he has been “overcharged” by prosecutors.

Haynes was arrested on February 8th, 2024 after Portland police responded to reports of a shooting and found Becraft dead. Haynes refused to cooperate with officers at first and didn’t come out until two hours after they arrived. Haynes was charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon after spending a couple of weeks in the hospital for an medical condition unrelated to the incident.