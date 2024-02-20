wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali To Make DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Debut In March
Mustafa Ali will make his DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling debut next month. DPW announced on Monday that Ali will face BK Westbrook in a singles match at their March 10th show in Berwyn, Illinois.
The match is Ali’s first for the company. The WWE alumnus has been on a “world tour” of promotions and made his TNA Impact debut last March.
🚨 DPW L5 UPDATE 🚨
MUSTAFA ALI makes his DPW debut against BK WESTBROOK in a singles match on March 10th in Berwyn!
DPW LIVE 5
🗓️ 03/10 | Berwyn, IL
🎟 https://t.co/zuMyEshkdN pic.twitter.com/cJ5YDjpFfZ
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) February 20, 2024
