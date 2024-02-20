wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali To Make DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Debut In March

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali BK Westbrook DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling Image Credit: DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling

Mustafa Ali will make his DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling debut next month. DPW announced on Monday that Ali will face BK Westbrook in a singles match at their March 10th show in Berwyn, Illinois.

The match is Ali’s first for the company. The WWE alumnus has been on a “world tour” of promotions and made his TNA Impact debut last March.

