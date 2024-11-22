MVP and Bobby Lashley Detail Reforming The Hurt Syndicate In AEW

The Hurt Syndicate are back together in AEW, and MVP and Bobby Lashley discussed putting the stable back together on AEW Close Up. The trio spoke with Renee Paquette and talked about the reformation of the group; you can see a couple excerpts below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

MVP on why the group reformed in AEW: “Quite frankly because we had an idea that initially was conceived by Bobby and we were able to put it together and we executed it flawlessly and it was very organically popular and unfortunately it was ended long before anybody was ready for it to end. We felt that we wanted to give our story the proper ending that it deserved, and Tony Khan was kind enough to allow us to bring our conglomerate here and continue doing what we do better than virtually anybody else.”

Lashley on putting the group back together: “We were talking backstage and then we said, ‘Alright, ‘P’s there, we got us two,’ I said, ‘That’s already a group.’ The fans wanted us back. Even to this day, before coming back, anytime I posted something at least one comment would say ‘Hurt Business,’ ‘Hurt Business,’ ‘Hurt Business.” They always wanted to see us get back together because it was something that was real… And we said, ‘Man, we gotta do it again,’ and this was the perfect opportunity to do it again.”