MVP Denies Saying Triple H Is Racist, Talks Hurt Business Reunion Not Happening

MVP is pushing back at the perception that he accused Triple H of being racist, clarifying comments he made back in June. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus responded to some social media posts about the WWE creative head choosing not to put the Hurt Business back together and made a few comments that was speculated as his implying a racist motivation. Those included a fan bringing up the infamous promo Triple H cut against Booker T in the build to WrestleMania 19 in which Triple H said “people like him” didn’t get to be champion, replying with “100%,” and a fan saying that “the Triple H era is emasculating black men” to which which MVP said “You get it.”

MVP did a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest and he clarified his comments, while also talking about the Hurt Business not coming together. You can see highlights below (per Fightfulcourtesy of Fightful):

On reports he said Triple H was racist: “It made the rounds that ‘MVP said Triple H was racist.’ I never said that word. I never said that. You show me the quote or the caption where I said that. Somebody made a comment on my social media about how he books black talent. I just said, ‘Ah, you see it.’ I never said he is racist. I never said that. That was never anything I said. I want to make that very clear. If you’re watching, you got that sound byte here first. I’ll go more into it on my podcast.

“I didn’t say that. Now, my opinion on how he books talent of color, that’s a different conversation, but I never said the man was racist. Hulk Hogan is racist. He said it himself, ‘I’m a little bit racist.’ He said that. As far as Triple H, I don’t know that he is. I don’t know what his motivations are, but I never said he was racist.”

On the Hurt Business reunion nearly happening: “We were told we were going to be reunited. I still have a shirt. The shirts were made. Hurt Business on the front. Back in business on the back. They were made. We were told that it was going to happen. Next thing I see, Bobby is with the Street Profits. ‘What happened here?’ I get a call from Bruce (Prichard), ‘Somebody should have called you. Sorry. We decided we’re going in a different direction.’ What the f**k is that? That’s not professional. That’s how it went down.

“I’m a professional. I show up and I go to work and do what I’m told. In the pro wrestling business, once you get to a certain level, you do have input into what you do. It’s one thing when we’re told, ‘We’re going to do this’ and steps have been made, and then there is a pivot without a conversation. That’s not good business. I don’t care what anybody thinks. That’s not how you do business. Needless to say, I was very salty about that. We had Bobby going from a two-time WWE champion to not being in the conversation or in the title picture at all. Got put with The Street Profits, who were white hot, and they got cooled off. The Street Profits went from being major figures to sitting in catering. I don’t know why. I don’t understand it, but I don’t make decisions in that way.”

MVP exited WWE in August when his contract expired, as did Bobby Lashley.