MVP Doesn’t Know Why Vince McMahon Split Up The Hurt Business

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful), MVP spoke about the Hurt Business splitting up and said that he’s not sure why it happened. The group included himself, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. There have been signs on TV that they may be put back together.

He said: “Vince McMahon makes decisions. That’s way above my pay grade. It was a decision that he made. Why he chose to do it? I have no idea, but it was his choice. He’s the boss — well, at the time, he was the boss, and that’s just how things go. We were all scratching our heads, but at the end of the day, I’m doing my best to try to get the team back together. Bobby’s being a little stubborn. I got Shelton and Cedric back on board with me, and I’m trying to get Bobby to come around. So, we’ll see if we can get The Hurt Business back in business.“