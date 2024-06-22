MVP Seemingly Implies Racist Motivation Behind Triple H Not Reuniting The Hurt Business

As previously reported, MVP went on Instagram to reply to fan questions about the status of the Hurt Business. He said that Triple H shot down a reunion, and said he wasn’t shocked by it. In further comments in the post, MVP seemingly implies that there were racist motivations behind Triple H’s actions.

At one point, a fan brought up the promo Triple H did against Booker T in 2003, in which he said that “people like him” don’t get to be champion and are only there to amuse him. MVP replied with a 100% emoji. At the time Triple H made those comments, they were interpreted by many to be racist, although it has been defended (particularly by Bruce Prichard) that the “people like you” was meant to refer to WCW wrestlers, not black people.

Later, a fan said that “the Triple H era is emasculating black men.” MVP replied: “You get it.”