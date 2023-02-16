MVP on Gaining Inspiration From Bobby Heenan For His Character

– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, MVP discussed how he’s modeled his heel manager character off the late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. MVP stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“In my opinion, the greatest of all time, and the man who I try to pattern myself after and whom I was lucky enough to meet and have some interaction with early in my career, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. As a matter of fact, in my diss track to [Bobby] Lashley I even said, ‘Even though your name is Bobby, I got brains like Heenan.’ I think Bobby Heenan was the best to do it because he was incredibly quick-witted, so sharp, had an incredible mind for the game.”