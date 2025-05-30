MVP On MJF Joining Hurt Syndicate, Would Love To Have Cedric Alexander Back In Group

MVP recently shared his thoughts on MJF joining the Hurt Syndicate and Cedric Alexander potentially joining the group in AEW. BetIdeas sent along highlights of an interview they did with the AEW star, and you can see some highlights about the Hurt Syndicate below:

On MJF joining the group: “MJF’s a very important cog in the wheel. As I was explaining to Bobby and Shelton, he knows the lay of the land. I think people forget when they talk about how devious he is and not to trust him. People also forget about 2007 MVP. I think they’ve forgotten that ‘07 MVP wasn’t a very nice person. He wasn’t somebody that you should particularly trust. I have been that guy. So I see the value in a person like MJF because listen, many people don’t. Now that we’ve allowed him to join us, we’ll have a spectacular run with four members of The Hurt Syndicate and MJF will be that dude.”

On the group’s age: “We’re the OG vets. We’re not just vets, we’re OG vets. I don’t have any qualms about telling you that I’m 51 years old, that Shelton’s 49 and Bobby’s 48, but we’re still in better shape than a lot of guys half our age, and we can still go, but we know the clock’s running down. This is the last ride. We know that we’re done after this. We’re not gonna be the old guys hanging around for no reason. And our goal is on the way out to establish and make new stars.”

On Cedric Alexander potentially joining the group in AEW: “The only thing I can say about Cedric is that I absolutely love Cedric. He’s a little brother. He was a part of the founding group. I know that his contract is up, but I don’t know what his status is. And unfortunately, I can’t speak for him or his career choices. I don’t do the hiring. So I can’t say anything about that other than he’s an awesome human being. A tremendously talented young man. I’d love to have him back.”