MVP Recalls Pushing Back On Early WWE Promo, Dusty Rhodes’ Reaction

MVP says that he pushed back against one one of his first WWE promos, and that Dusty Rhodes had his back. The AEW star recalled the promo in his interview on the F Y’all Podcast, noting that his lines were awful.

“I remember when I first started,” he recalled (per Fightful). “We did a press conference where MVP was signing his contract. They gave me my script, and I read the lines. This was the actual verbiage in the script, ‘Check out these fine threads I be wearing.’ I went to Dusty and showed it to him. ‘What the fuck is this?’ Dusty looked at it and goes, ‘Damn, baby. That’s awful. I don’t know who wrote that shit, but go do what you do.'”

He continued, “I went and asked, ‘Who wrote this shit?’ It was somebody in Connecticut; he wasn’t even there. I figured out early on that ‘they’ can’t write for me. You can give me what you want, give me an overview, and let me go out there and do it. Don’t ever again hand me some shit like that.”

MVP is a part of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.