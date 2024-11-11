wrestling / News
MVP Says New WWE Management Wasn’t For Him, Talks More About His Departure
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Drop the Heat (via Fightful), MVP spoke about why he left WWE, noting that he had issues working with the current management. MVP and Bobby Lashley both left the company earlier this year and reunited with Shelton Benjamin in AEW.
He said: “This time, I didn’t want to re-sign and I let it be known that I wasn’t going to re-sign because the new management in place — anytime, I don’t care where you work, when new management comes in, it’s good for some people and not for other people. New people come in, old people go. So I just felt that it was definitely time to go because the new management just wasn’t for me and I ain’t for him [laughs].“
