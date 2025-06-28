wrestling / News
MxM Collection To Appear For Big Japan Pro Wrestling Next Week
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
MxM Collection are continuing their Japanese tour with a match for Big Japan Pro Wrestling next week. The event happens on July 3 at the Ueno Park Amphitheater in Taitō. Their opponents haven’t been named at this time.
The first appearance in the country happens tomorrow for DDT Pro Wrestling. Mansoor and Mason Madden will team up against Kazuki Hirata and Danshoku Dieno at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
❗️MxM Collection at #bjw Ueno❗️
The AEW Tag Team of Mansoor & Mason Madden will be appearing💅
🏟️July 3rd, Tokyo Ueno Park Amphitheater
🚪Doors: 17:30 (FCBJ & online Pre-Sale) 18:00
💪Start: 18:30
🔥More info: https://t.co/1NBzd6J8oC pic.twitter.com/iy92y8J7j7
— Big Japan Pro Wrestling (English Ver.) (@BjwEnglish) June 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Laughs Off Rumors That He Doesn’t Want To Take Back Bumps
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Kevin Nash Reflects On His Bodyguard Role With Shawn Michaels
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue