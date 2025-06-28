wrestling / News

MxM Collection To Appear For Big Japan Pro Wrestling Next Week

June 28, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MxM Collection are continuing their Japanese tour with a match for Big Japan Pro Wrestling next week. The event happens on July 3 at the Ueno Park Amphitheater in Taitō. Their opponents haven’t been named at this time.

The first appearance in the country happens tomorrow for DDT Pro Wrestling. Mansoor and Mason Madden will team up against Kazuki Hirata and Danshoku Dieno at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

