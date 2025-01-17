wrestling / News
MxM Collection Call Out Sons Of The South, Say They Want ROH Tag Team Titles
The MxM Collection are looking to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships, calling out the Sons of the South on this week’s ROH On HonorClub. Thursday night’s show saw Mansoor and Mason Madden issue a challenge to Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, noting that they are ready to try and win the titles.
The two then said they were deathly serious and awaited the response from Rhodes and Guevara. The match has not yet been confirmed.
MxM Collection @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU are DEATHLY serious as they call out the ROH World Tag Team Champions the Sons of Texas @sammyguevara & @dustinrhodes!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/Lua5rMoxny
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 17, 2025
