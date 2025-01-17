MxM Collection Call Out Sons Of The South, Say They Want ROH Tag Team Titles

The MxM Collection are looking to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships, calling out the Sons of the South on this week’s ROH On HonorClub. Thursday night’s show saw Mansoor and Mason Madden issue a challenge to Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, noting that they are ready to try and win the titles.

The two then said they were deathly serious and awaited the response from Rhodes and Guevara. The match has not yet been confirmed.