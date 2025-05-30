wrestling / News
MxM Collection Set To Make DDT Pro Debut Next Month
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
MxM Collection is set to make their debut for DDT Pro-Wrestling next month. DDT Pro announced on Thursday that Mansoor and Mason Madden will be debuting on their June 29th show in Korakuen Hall.
The tag team are part of the AEW & ROH roster.
／
🚨BIG NEWS!!
＼
On the June 29th Korakuen Hall AEW's coolest and sexiest Tag Team Mansoor and Mason of MxM Collection will make their DDT Debut! @suavemansoor@GREATBLACKOTAKU
Are you ready to touch tips!?#AEW #AEWDynamite #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/JrTcjZH7Jy
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) May 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Jim Herd’s Reaction To His WWE Jump
- Bully Ray Critiques the ‘Disconnect’ of Bronson Reed Joining Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW