MxM Collection Set To Make DDT Pro Debut Next Month

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MxM Collection AEW Rampage 8-2-24, Mansoor Image Credit: AEW

MxM Collection is set to make their debut for DDT Pro-Wrestling next month. DDT Pro announced on Thursday that Mansoor and Mason Madden will be debuting on their June 29th show in Korakuen Hall.

The tag team are part of the AEW & ROH roster.

