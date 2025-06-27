wrestling / News
MxM Collection To Wrestle For DDT Pro This Weekend
June 27, 2025
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW’s MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) will appear at their event this weekend. The team will face Kazuki Hirata and Danshoku Dieno on Sunday. It will be MxM Collection’s debut for the promotion.
The team regularly compete for Ring of Honor and have recently been making appearances on AEW Collision.
📢6・29 後楽園大会 全対戦カード‼️
⚔️第二試合 インターナショナルスペシャルタッグマッチ⚔️@dandieno @parakissk vs @suavemansoor @GREATBLACKOTAKU
︎︎︎︎☑︎直前情報https://t.co/3bFg6eM7v8
☑︎チケットhttps://t.co/RSwrA3QRnC#ddtpro #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/crOLNjLHn7
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 27, 2025
