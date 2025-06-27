wrestling / News

MxM Collection To Wrestle For DDT Pro This Weekend

June 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MxM Collection DDT Pro Image Credit: DDT Pro

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW’s MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) will appear at their event this weekend. The team will face Kazuki Hirata and Danshoku Dieno on Sunday. It will be MxM Collection’s debut for the promotion.

The team regularly compete for Ring of Honor and have recently been making appearances on AEW Collision.

