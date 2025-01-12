MxM Collection On How WWE Helped Them Learn Nuances Of Production

Mason Madden and Mansoor recently talked about how their WWE run helped them learn the nuances of how they’re presented onscreen. MxM Collection were guests on Talk is Jericho and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Madden on learning nuances of production during their time in WWE: ”Honestly I think a lot of our background in WWE, just knowing how production works to a certain degree, how certain TV angles work and things like that have just been a benefit to us because we can handle a lot of that stuff on our own.”

Mansoor on talking with the production team about how they’re presented: “100%, we have many conversations with the camera crew on the floor, the hard cam, production in general, rehearsing certain quirks in our entrances. As you know, our entrance is the most important part of the match. We’ve had to talk to the referees because when they raise our arms in victory, we don’t want them to just raise our arms in front of the hard cam. They need to pose with us, they need to match our freak.”