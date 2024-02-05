wrestling / News
Mysterious Vignette At NXT Vengeance Day Teases New Arrival
February 4, 2024 | Posted by
A cryptic vignette aired during Sunday’s NXT Vengeance Day hinting at a new arrival. Sunday’s show saw a vignette aired that you can check out below.
The vignette features text which reads:
“Man has three faces…
One the world sees…
One his family sees…
And the real one no one sees, but reflects the evil he truly possesses…”
As several people on social media have noted, the saying is a permutation of a Japanese proverb. There’s no word as of yet on who it is referring to.
🤔🤔🤔#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/VLT4JhxGJp
— WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2024
